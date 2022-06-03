ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Grafton Lakes State Park and the Friends of Grafton Lakes State Park are hosting a National Trails Day event on Saturday. The event is free of charge and will take place from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

The park invites patrons to help clean up and improve trails on Saturday morning and partake in trail activities in the afternoon. Volunteers are encouraged to bring their lunch to enjoy afterward.

This event is geared specifically towards adults, with a minimum age of 13 years old, according to New York State Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation. Participants are asked to call Grafton Lakes State Park to register.