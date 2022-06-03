ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – North Main Street from Fulton Street to Fremont Street in Gloversville will be closed Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. for the Southern Adirondack Wine and Food Festival. The festival features wineries from New York State, local restaurants, musicians, arts and crafts, and architectural tours of downtown Gloversville.

Tickets get you wine tastings and a commemorative wine glass to be used for tastings. IDs will be checked upon entering and wristbands will be given to attendees to participate in tastings.