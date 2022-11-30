GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gloversville nonprofit I Can Breathe and I Will Speak, is getting in the holiday spirit by hosting two upcoming events. The organization is hosting a milk and cookies event as well as a Christmas Eve car sleigh.

The first annual milk and cookies will take place on December 21 at the Kingsboro Towers from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Forest Hill Towers at 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. The nonprofit will be spreading joy by bringing milk and cookies and a gift for each resident in the towers.

The third annual Christmas Eve car sleigh takes place on Christmas Eve as a sleigh of cars escorted by Gloversville police and fire department travel through town delivering gifts to children that are registered. Santa will also be in attendance at the caboose of the cars.

Those interested can decorate their car and join the sleigh. The organization is hosting a gift-wrapping party on December 17 at noon to wrap gifts to give out to children. All gifts can be dropped off at 34 West Fulton Street directly across from the salvation army store before December 16 at 3 p.m. For more information on how you can help out this holiday season, contact Lashawn Hawkins at icanbreatheandiwillspeak@gmail.com.