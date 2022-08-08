GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A historic baseball field is one step closer to restoration this week after a large donation from the family behind Stewart’s Shops. The Dake Family has donated $100,000 this week to the Parkhurst Field Development Project.

Parkhurst Field is notable for an important reason. It stands as the one remaining baseball field played on by Moonlight Doc Graham, a baseball player and medical doctor who played as a right fielder in a single major league game with the New York Giants in 1905. His story was later popularized in the film “Field of Dreams.” Now, the hope is to pass the dream on to future generations.

“Historic Parkhurst Field rebuilt as a destination for travel baseball teams will bring thousands of people each summer to the area, can be the centerpiece of an economic revitalization of the region and creates a jewel on Harrison Street, the gateway to downtown Gloversville,” said Parkhurst Field Foundation Director David Karpinski. “We envision 15-20 teams per week playing here during the non-Little League season, bringing over 300 families per tournament and a $1.8M economic impact annually to this region.”

The $100K Stewart’s donation is added to a $3.5 million multi-phase development plan. Phase 1 of the plan will include the construction of a 500-person grandstand, infrastructure planning, and the eventual creation of five regulation, fully lighted baseball fields for Little League and tournament teams. A vintage train is planned to be placed past the left field wall, in homage to the field’s origins.

“Teams travel to destinations pay to play tournaments on non-descript fields and parks, spend thousands on food, lodging and souvenirs while in the region,” said Karpinski. “Given Parkhurst Field’s rich history as one of the oldest baseball grounds in America and proximity to Cooperstown, we believe teams would love to play tournaments in town and on the same grounds so many greats played on, like Honus Wagner, Cy Young and Moonlight Doc Graham.”