GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Fulton County Barbershop in Gloversville is spreading Christmas spirit on December 17 with free haircuts. The barbershop encourages children to come in and look their best for the holidays.

Free haircuts at Fulton County Barbershop will be available for children from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Enjoy hot chocolate, coffee and donuts while listening to classic Christmas music and watching Christmas movies. Children will also receive a present after their haircut to round out the festive day. Visit Fulton County Barbershop at 17 N. Main Street in Gloversville.