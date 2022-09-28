GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Salvation Army of Glens Falls is getting back to one of its acts of community service to the Glens Falls area starting this month, for the first time since the COVDI-19 pandemic. Community service comes by the plateful.

The Salvation Army chapter announced this week that it is returning to hosting in-person community dinners, a weekly tradition on Tuesdays that was paused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the need to help families receive food in other areas. Dinners are weekly at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, at 37 Broad St. in Glens Falls.

The Salvation Army of Glens Falls was involved in plenty of community outreach and support over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. During the pandemic, the chapter ran drive-thru community food pantries at the rear lot of the Six Flags Great Escape theme park in Queensbury.