GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — WAIT House, a homeless youth shelter in Glens Falls, announced its return of Pizza, Wings and Baskets of Things. The event makes its return after a three year hiatus due to COVID-19.

WAIT House Executive Director Jason McLaughlin explains, “So many people have asked me when Pizza, Wings will be back.” “We’re finally able to host it again!” All proceeds from Pizza, Wings and Baskets of Things goes to support the homeless youth that WAIT House serves. Developer of the event Sharon Sano comments, “The event is highly anticipated and attended by the over 300 people who have a great evening supporting a great cause. It couldn’t be successful without the generosity of area restaurants, pizzerias, local business, and those who craft and donate baskets that are worth up to $400.” WAIT House explains over 20 restaurants contribute food and beverages to the event.

Tickets are $20 per person for all you can eat pizza, wings, beer, soda and water. There will also be a Penny Auction of over 100 themed gift baskets. WAIT House is still collecting baskets to be included, if you’re interested please contact Tabby LaRoe at tlaroe@hycwaithouse.org to arrange drop-off or pick-up. The event will take place on April 22 at Heritage Hall in the COOL Insuring Arena in Glens Falls.