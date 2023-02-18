GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Although we’re still in the midst of winter, it’s never too early to start thinking about summer. The City of Glens Falls Recreation Department is offering a lifeguard training course at Glens Falls High School in March.

The training course will take place from March 6 through 14, attendance is mandatory for all classes. Participants must bring a towel and bathing suit and must be 15 years of age before the final session of the course. The training costs $200 unless you’re looking to recertify which is $96.

Participants must successfully complete the following,

Swim 300 yards continuously using these strokes in the following order: 100 yards of front crawl using rhythmic breathing, and a stabilizing propellant kick. 100 yards of breaststroke using a pull, breathe, kick and glide sequence. 100 yards of either front crawl or breaststroke. This may be a combination of front crawl or breaststroke. Starting in the water, perform the following all within 1 minute, 40 seconds: swim 20 yards using front crawl or breaststroke. surface dive seven to 10 feet, retrieve a 10-pound object and return to the surface. then swim 20 yards back to the starting point with the object and exit the water without using a ladder or steps.

Those who are interested can download this form. For more information or any questions please visit the city of Glens Falls website.