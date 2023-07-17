ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Historic Albany Foundation’s Tool Library Program led a joint venture on Saturday focused on learning, growing and volunteering. The group was hosted by the West Hill Refugee Welcome Center for a gardening day at the center.

The event was designed to be a win for both groups. The Tool Library aims to make home maintenance and preservation more sustainable by teaching people how to use items from its 500 piece inventory. The West Hill Refugee Welcome Center works with refugees to help their transition into that neighborhood.

The thought behind this volunteer day was to trade skills and enhance the aesthetic of West Hill by planting a garden outside of Ontario Street in Albany.