Warren County comes together to give back to childcare providers

Giving on 10
Posted: / Updated:

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Two groups, the Warren County Employment & Training Administration and the Southern Adirondack Child Care Network, put together gift baskets for local childcare providers. Over 100 gift baskets were made and several local businesses either donated or bought items for the baskets.

Warren County says they wanted to show their appreciation for these workers due to their diligence during the pandemic.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
Updates from schools on COVID cases

LATEST STORIES

Follow NEWS10

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Click Below to set up your cable box

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report