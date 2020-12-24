Warren County comes together to give back to childcare providers

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Carrots, sliced ham, and stuffing are all on the platter ahead of the holiday season. Even in the midst of a pandemic, the Capital City Rescue Mission continues to provide for those in need.

“We are here to be their home for the holidays and we have to be able to do it safely, yet we have to be able to do it," said Executive Director Perry Jones. "They expect, just like we expect, to find some people who love us in our family. This is their family.”