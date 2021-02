SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Union College hockey player Josh Kosack is one of three finalists for the 2021 Hockey Humanitarian Award.

Kosack started an initiative in Schenectady back in 2019 that focuses on giving local children the chance to experience a hockey game – many for the first time. He calls the initiative: “Kozi’s Kids.”

The senior also raise $5,000 to buy Christmas presents for children in need last December and delivered more than 100 coats to a local charity.