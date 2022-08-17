SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you get a haircut on Wednesday from any of the barbers at Tru Cutz in Saratoga Springs, you’ll be helping cut more than just hair. Every dollar earned throughout the day, leading up to 5:30 p.m., will be donated to fight childhood cancer.

“So if you want to be involved, a good way to do that is to get a haircut on Wednesday,” said event organizer, Lamont Washington. Later in the day, though, is when the action really picks up.

When the clock strikes 5:30 p.m., the official “Big Shave” will take place, where participants will shave their heads bald once an individual fundraising goal is met. After their hair grows back, Tru Cutz Barbershop will be offering free haircuts to help with the upkeep of participants’ new hairdo; showing thanks for their generous donations.

If you don’t want to shave your head, there will be a “Chips for Charity” event taking place at the same time. This involves eating the hottest chip in the world, also known as “The One Chip Challenge.”

“If you’re interested in doing either of those two events, make sure that you message me or get ahold of me and let me know that you want to take part in them because I need supplies,” said Washington. “Now if you don’t want to do either of those things, that’s fine. What you can do, is you can donate.”

Donations are being accepted online for the event, dubbed “Tru Cutz for Cancer.” The event’s organizer, Lamont Washington, can be reached on Facebook or by phone at (518) 879-6857. All funds raised will be donated to St. Baldrick’s Foundation for childhood cancer research.