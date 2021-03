TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Red Front Pizza in Troy is donating 25% of all their sales to a local woman.

Kit Hayes, a long-time regular customer, lost everything in a fire over the weekend.

Red Front’s owner says there’s “no price tag on rebuilding a life.” The owner adds that tens of thousands of dollars have already been raised for Hayes. Money was raised through multiple fundraisers for those who were impacted from the nine apartments that caught on fire on Broadway.