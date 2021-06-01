Stroke survivor sharing his story at Capital Region heart event

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Capital Region Heart Walk and Run is taking place Sunday, June 6. This year’s event is digital, so you can run or walk wherever you are!

This year, Braden Russom will share his own story as the Capital Region’s Stroke Ambassador. Russom has suffered four strokes throughout his life. He’s raising awareness about how strokes can be connected to cardiac issues, and he stresses that walks like these can make a big difference for families just like his.

For more information or to register, visit the Capital Region Heart Walk website.

