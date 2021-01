SCENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) - The Animal Protective Foundation (APF) has received a $2,800 donation as part of Rivers Casino's inaugural "Holiday Trees of Hope" fundraiser. APF was the Casino's guests' top pick during the fundraiser, which ran through the month of December.

A total of 15 community organizations decorated trees which were displayed in the casino's event center throughout December. Guests could purchase special event tokens and vote for their favourite.