Sorority holds virtual symposium featuring student enrichment programs

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. holds an annual national youth symposium, which includes enrichment programs and workshops for kids ages 8-18 at the Kidz Club Discovery Center. However, due to COVID, the event is going to be held virtually this year.

The Theta Gamma Sigma Alumnae Chapter says there will be a variety of engaging, virtual workshops. Students will also be able to hear from speakers from across the country talk about STEM, mental health, physical health and wellness, social justice, and money matters.

“Since students have been through so much in the last year, we felt it was more important than ever to continue this program and give students resources and encouragement as they continue to navigate these unprecedented times,” said the chapter.

Those who are interested can register online. Registration ends on March 11.