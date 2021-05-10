Schoharie County Sheriff’s Office does small act of kindness for little girl

SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Schoharie County Sheriff’s Office demonstrated that small acts of kindness can make a big difference.

In April, Erica Hubbell says her daughter was getting off the school bus and the strap of her backpack broke. When a member of the Sheriff’s Office saw she was very upset, he stopped to check in.

Less than two hours later, two officers were at the little girl’s door with a brand new backpack full of goodies. Erica says this brought a huge smile to her daughter’s face