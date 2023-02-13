SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Monday, a group of students in Schenectady will be giving back to local veterans ahead of Valentine’s Day. As part of Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara’s “Valentines for Vets” event, the kids will make personalized cards for the veterans, thanking them for their service to our country.

While Santabarbara’s office expects to deliver over 6,000 cards colored by local school students, his office has opened the program for all to participate. The Valentines for Vets cards are available for download on his Assembly website.

Completed cards can be returned in person or by mail to the Assemblyman’s district office. The office is located at 433 State Street, in Schenectady.

Monday’s event is slated for 9:30 a.m., at Jesse T. Zoller Elementary School. Similar events have taken place throughout the month, in schools across the Assemblyman’s district.