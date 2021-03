SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Thomas Pest Services in Schenectady is raising money for Cerebral Palsy.

Owners Bill Clark and Sarah Thomas-Clark are lunching a virtual Cerebral Palsy walk event. Participants will walk 3.25 miles and are encouraged to wear green – the color for Cerebral Palsy awareness.

Interested in participating? Check out the Thomas Walks 3.25 Miles for CP Facebook page.