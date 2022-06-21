SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga Hospital Volunteer Guild has awarded $1,500 scholarships to five Capital Region high school seniors, from Stillwater to Schuylerville. For the past 32 years, the Guild’s program has provided scholarships to students based on academic achievement, community service, and a desire to pursue a career in healthcare.

“This year’s scholarship recipients are amazing students and individuals,” said Terry White, Saratoga Hospital Volunteer Guild president. “Despite the challenges and disruption of the pandemic, they continued to excel, give back, and, perhaps most important, commit to careers of service.”

Recipients:

Aubrey French- Schuylerville High School

French has been a junior volunteer at Glens Falls and St. Peter’s hospitals. As a member of the youth group at Presbyterian-New England Congregational Church in Saratoga Springs, she has served in the soup kitchen and volunteered with Code Blue and Rebuilding Together Saratoga County. French will pursue a dual degree- a bachelor’s in natural science-health science and a master’s in physician assistant studies- at Daemen University in Amherst.

Anna Lail- Schuylerville High School

Lail tutored a middle school student, served as a peer mentor in the Schuylerville Central School District’s special education program, and was a junior member of Bay Ridge Rescue Squad in Queensbury. She was also a crew leader for Vacation Bible School at her church, where she served as a Sunday School assistant for children who benefit from individualized attention. Lail will major in pre-medical studies and community health at Hofstra University in Hempstead.

Brooke Henderson- Stillwater High School

Henderson moved from Arizona to the Saratoga region in 2020 and immediately became involved in her new community, volunteering with local food drives and preparing meals for those who are homeless. She also worked as a childcare provider and as a counselor at a summer day camp. In Arizona, Henderson helped collect 700 pounds of soccer gear to bring on a mission trip to Malawi, Africa, where she organized a multi-village soccer tournament. A member of Banner Health’s Pediatric Advisory Council, she participated in the Arizona health system’s annual symposium and provided feedback on her experience as a pediatric surgery patient. She will study nursing at Siena College.

Sophia Ostrander- Ballston Spa High School

Ostrander gained firsthand nursing experience at Ellis Hospital through her school’s Professional Career Internship program. She also served as a caretaker for an elderly relative for the past four years. Ostrander volunteers in the food pantry and as a counselor for Vacation Bible School. She will study nursing at the University of Rhode Island.

Quinn Ragan – Saratoga Springs High School

His special interest in medicine, and his community involvement, stem from Ragan’s father’s battle with Lou Gehrig’s disease, also known as ALS. Ragan is a spokesperson and volunteer for the St. Peter’s ALS Regional Center and has helped raise funds to provide medical care for patients with this degenerative disease. He has also volunteered at the Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks, preparing and serving meals to benefit local charities. A student in the New Visions Health Careers Exploration program, Ragan will continue working toward his medical degree by studying molecular and cellular neuroscience and conducting undergraduate research at Florida State University.

“Now, more than ever, our community and our healthcare system need people with the dedication, talent, and character of our scholarship recipients,” White said. “It is a privilege to help them pursue their dreams.”