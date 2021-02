PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — The Retired Senior Volunteer Program of Berkshire County (RSVP) has announced that Pittsfield resident Gisele Yetz is the 2020 recipient of the Volunteer of the Year Award.

The award announcement would usually be a part of the annual RSVP award recognition luncheon, but the event was not held due to COVID-19 safety restrictions. Instead, RSVP recognized the 2020 award recipient with a small, socially distanced, outdoor ceremony.