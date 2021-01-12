New CGHS/SPCA fund supports pet food bank, vet clinic

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A new fund was created to support the Columbia-Greene Humane Society/SPCA.

The Zamboni Fund was conceived by Russ Gibson and Duncan Calhoun in honor of their Shar-Pei, Zamboni, who was adopted from the center in 2013. Zamboni – or “Zam,” as they called him – never stopped wagging his tail and brought joy and happiness to everyone he met. Zam filled their lives with unconditional love until his passing in 2020.

Russ and Duncan, who are local business owners, philanthropists, and CGHS/SPCA supporters, wanted Zamboni’s memory to live on. In 2020, they provided a seed gift to the shelter to begin a restricted fund called the Zamboni Fund. This restricted fund is dedicated to supporting CGHS/SPCA’s free Pet Food Bank and their Low-Cost Veterinary Clinic.

Each year, CGHS/SPCA furnishes 35,000 pounds of free pet food to families in need and serves 1,500 animals through the low-cost clinic. The Zamboni Fund will provide a permanent funding source to help these animals in need.

Any pet-loving person can contribute to the Zamboni Fund. For more information about the details of the fund, please contact Ron Perez, President/CEO of the Columbia-Greene Humane Society/SPCA by phone at (518) 828-6044 ext. 108, or by email at ronperez@cghs.org.