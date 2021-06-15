Local woman helps feed hundreds throughout the pandemic

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Monday night, the Albany County Legislature honored Tracie Killar with the Beyond the Call Award.

Tracie is the founder of the South End Children’s Café. Throughout the pandemic, the café has delivered hundreds of hot meals and groceries each week to local children and families.

Tracie also helped organize after school programs for children whose parents were working.

She said she was honored to be part of a team who help people in this way and to be recognized by the county.