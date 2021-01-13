Local Girl Scouts made scarves for those in need

Giving on 10

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Girl Scout Troop 1201 of Northeastern New York recently made handmade scarves for those who might need them during the winter.

The troop took the scarves and tied them to trees in Washington Park so they were easily accessible.

