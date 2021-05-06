Local brewery supports employee battling cancer with new batch

SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Common Roots Brewing Company made a special beer this week to support a member of their team. The beer serves as a reminder of the strength and love that comes from a sense of community.

Named Anjelica Presence, 100% of the proceeds will go to one of the brewing company’s employees, Anjelica, who was recently diagnosed with cancer. The beer will be offered at a variety of locations in the Capital Region.

According to Common Roots’ Facebook post, you’ll be able to find Anjelica Presence at Whitman Brewing, Unified Beerworks, Northway Brewing Co., Bolton Landing Brewing Company, Bound by Fate Brewing Company, SingleCut North & Side Stage Tap Room, Paradox Brewery, Artisanal Brew Works, Indian Ladder Farms Cidery and Brewery and Rare Form Brewing Company.