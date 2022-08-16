12-year-old Cody Alessi is a 7th grade student at Ichabod Crane. Over the past few years, Cody has managed to raise more than $30,000 for pediatric cancer research while competing in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu alongside the Tap Cancer Out campaign.

Cody was recently named a Home Run Community Hero by American National Insurance and the Tri-City ValleyCats.



“Very cool experience. Raising money for cancer is the best and helping people out is amazing,” Cody says.

If Cody looks familiar, he should. He’s received quite a bit of press these last three years, including right here on News 10 ABC.

If you’d like to donate, Cody will be competing in the Tap Cancer Out BJJ Open this November.





