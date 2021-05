SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — The state is reopening and business is expected to boom for this summer. But Massachusetts industries are facing a newer problem: not enough employees.

Max's Tavern in Springfield is one of many local establishments in dire need of workers to meet the demand. "We got to tone down the amount of people we allow in the restaurant," said John Thomas, partner, and general manager. "Not because we don't have the capacity to, but because we don't have the staff to do it."