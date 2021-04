ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Best Buddies Friendship Walk is happening across the country on May 1. The organization pairs typical kids with those who have special needs to foster lasting friendships and promote inclusion.

Saturday, 40,000 people across the country will participate in the hybrid event to help make the world a more welcoming place.

In the Capital Region, the walk will start at Crossgates Mall at 9 a.m.