Guilderland CSD raises awareness of rare cancer impacting two students

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On April 30, Guilderland Central School District held a “Stronger than Sarcoma Awareness Day” to raise awareness about the rare cancer that Gabe Zullo and Jenna Meier, both students at Guilderland High School, are currently battling.

Doors were decorated with yellow streamers, balloons and sunflowers. The yellow color and flower represent Sarcoma Awareness. Students and staff wore yellow and black and the staff coordinated a Rock Walk. The rocks were decorated with words of strength and encouragement to create a spot of ‘Strength and Support’ on each school’s property.









(The Communications Office at the Guilderland Central School District)

“The community really came together to show support for our students battling this rare cancer,” said Erin McNamara, one of two teachers organizing the events. “We are so glad we could show our support for Gabe and Jenna, and raise awareness about Ewing sarcoma.”

A Sarcoma Day Video for students was shared among staff to show students during the day, and families were encouraged to display a yellow ribbon at their home on April 30 to participate in a Yellow Ribbon Hunt throughout the Guilderland community.

More than 600 orders for t-shirts and masks with yellow ribbon designs were created by art teacher Kyle Greene. McNamara says the proceeds from the shirts and masks are going to medical expenses for Gabe and Jenna.

About 200 children and young adults in the entire country are diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma each year, according to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.