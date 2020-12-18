Green Tech HS to hold Toys for Tots toy giveaway

Giving on 10

by: Chelsea Siegal

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Saturday, Dec. 19, Green Tech High Charter School will host its annual Toys for Tots giveaway with the help of Omega Phi Psi Fraternity, Inc. The toy drive will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The school and fraternity say they will distribute over 3,000 toys to children in the Capital Region.

Note that this is a drive-thru event.

LATEST STORIES

Follow NEWS10

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Click Below to set up your cable box

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report