Green Tech HS to hold Toys for Tots toy giveaway

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Saturday, Dec. 19, Green Tech High Charter School will host its annual Toys for Tots giveaway with the help of Omega Phi Psi Fraternity, Inc. The toy drive will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The school and fraternity say they will distribute over 3,000 toys to children in the Capital Region.

Note that this is a drive-thru event.