VOORHEESVILLE, N.Y. (WTEN) – The 2nd Annual Warren Mackey Golf Classic is being held at the Albany Country Club on Monday, July 24.

100% of the proceeds will go towards educational scholarships, youth development programs in underserved communities across the Capital District, and heart and cancer initiatives.

The Warren and Denyse Mackey Foundation, Inc. was created to honor the life and legacy of Warren Mackey who passed away in 2021.

Registration for the event starts at 8:30 a.m., the tournament will start at 10 a.m. and conclude with a reception, award recognition and raffle for donated prizes.