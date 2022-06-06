SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady Police Department and Feed Albany are thanking Union College and its students for volunteering to deliver meals to the community during May and June. These deliveries support cancer patients and other at-risk people experiencing food insecurity.

Feed Albany is a not-for-profit charity that gives prepared meals and groceries to at-risk and in-need people in Albany, Schenectady and Rensselaer Counties. The charity is currently looking for more volunteers.

Deliveries are once a week on Thursdays and take about one hour. Transportation is required, and meals are picked up at the Schenectady Police Department for delivery.

Each date only allows for one volunteer to sign up but you can still bring a friend. You can sign up to help deliver meals on the SignUp website.