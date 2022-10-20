SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Industries for the Disabled (NYSID) celebrated those with disabilities in New York State who are performing outstanding work and excelling in the workplace, and the organizations that support employment opportunities for those individuals, during its annual business meeting and awards ceremony Wednesday evening. With the theme “Unity, Purpose, Change,” the event followed an October 4 announcement by Governor Hochul proclaiming October as the first New York State Disability Rights and Employment Awareness Month.

NYSID is a facilitating agency of the Preferred Source Program, which works to create job opportunities for individuals with disabilities by fulfilling government purchasing needs for goods and services. In its most recent fiscal year, NYSID reported managing contracts that employed more than 4,600 individuals with disabilities who earned $77.8 million in wages.

The event came complete with a musical performance from the band “Flame,” comprised of musicians with disabilities including autism, Down syndrome, blindness, and cerebral palsy. NEWS10’s own Cassie Hudson emceed the event.

2022 award recipients: