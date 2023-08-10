SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Five Capital Region nonprofits were given donations from Highmark Blue Shield of Northeastern New York Thursday morning.

The health insurance company presented the nonprofits with checks that total $550,000 in Blue Fund grants to representatives during a ceremony at Bethesda House of Schenectady.

The recipients include: Bethesda House of Schenectady, the Black Nurses Coalition, Inc. , Russell Sage College, Siena College, and the South End Children’s Café.

After the check presentations, Highmark Blue Shield of Northeastern New York continued to give back by hosting a volunteer day for employees to expand their giving to the community.