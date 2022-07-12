ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A good friend of NEWS10 Meteorologist Steve Caporizzo wants to give him a special birthday gift. Each year, Andrew Paolano holds a Facebook fundraiser, with all proceeds going straight to “Pet Connection,” Cap’s well-known Capital Region program that aids furry friends of all kinds.

Paolano has autism and is very appreciative of everything Steve does. “I have been a great friend of Steve for years and I have Autism. I like to give back to Steve every year for everything [he] does for both pets and people with disabilities and the community,” said Paolano.

Donations are being accepted now for Paolano’s cause through his Facebook fundraiser. On Wednesday, July 13, Cap will certainly have a unique way to celebrate his birthday- and so will the animals he helps, every single day.