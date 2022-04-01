GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s Giving on 10 is for a special event that happened this past weekend. The Dancing with the Adirondack Stars raised money for a non-for-profit charity that empowers people with special needs to live their best possible life.

On Saturday, March 26, five dance couples performed in front of a sold-out crowd at Charles Wood Theater in Glens Falls. The winners were Stefanie Bitter and Grey Masko who took home the Mirror Ball Trophy.

All proceeds went to Community, Work, Independence, (CWI), which offers innovative support and services for people with differing abilities and needs. This gives them the opportunity to pursue the lives they envision. CWI assists nearly 900 individuals at nearly 19 locations across three counties.