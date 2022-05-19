ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Nearly 5,000 runners and walkers will descend on the Empire State Plaza Thursday evening for the first CDPHP WorkForce Team Challenge held in downtown Albany since 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the event to be canceled in 2020, and it was relocated to the Altamont Fairgrounds in August 2021. Around 500 participants are also expected to complete the race virtually at a time and 3.5-mile course of their choosing.
The CDPHP Workforce Team Challenge is organized by and serves as a fundraiser for the Hudson-Mohawk Road Runners Club. Proceeds will also benefit the Oakwood Community Center in Troy. Donations are still being accepted online.
The 3.5-mile race begins on Madison Avenue, at the Empire State Plaza, at 6:25 p.m. Thursday. The Albany Police Department (APD) has issued several road closures and parking restrictions on and around the course.
Road Closures: 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Swan St. from Elm to Hamilton
- Dove St. from Hamilton to Jefferson
- Lark St.: from Hamilton to Madison
- Delaware Ave. from Jefferson to Madison
- Knox St. from Dana to Madison
- Lake Ave. from Madison to Washington
- Hudson Ave. from Quail to S. Lake
- Elberon Place from Quail to S. Lake
- Western Ave. from Cortland to Washington (Sprague Place)
- Thurlow Terrace from Western to the south dead end
- Englewood Place from Western to the south dead end
- Robin St. from Washington to Western
- Sprague Place from Western to State
- State St. from Robin to Henry Johnson Blvd.
- Willett St. from Madison to State
- Lancaster St. from Lark to Willett
- Hudson Ave. from Lark to Willett
- Jefferson St. from Dove to Swan
Other times:
- Washington Park-all roadways (4 – 8 p.m.)
- Madison Ave.: Eagle to Swan (4 – 11 p.m.)
- Madison Ave.: between Swan and Lake Ave. (4 – 8 p.m.)
No Parking: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.
- All roads in Washington Park (both sides)
- Madison Ave.: both sides from Eagle to Lake
- Lake Ave.: both sides from Madison to Western
- Western Ave.: both sides from Lake to Washington (Sprague)
- Sprague Place: both sides from Western Ave. south to State St.
- S. Swan St.: east side from opposite Jefferson to Madison
- (media vehicles)
- S. Swan St: east side from Madison north 5 spaces
- State St.: southside from Empire State Plaza entrance west six spaces (event service vehicles)
- No Parking from 8 a.m. May 17 until 8 p.m. May 20 for APD Vehicles
- Lancaster St., north side from Lark St. west 8 spaces