ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Nearly 5,000 runners and walkers will descend on the Empire State Plaza Thursday evening for the first CDPHP WorkForce Team Challenge held in downtown Albany since 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the event to be canceled in 2020, and it was relocated to the Altamont Fairgrounds in August 2021. Around 500 participants are also expected to complete the race virtually at a time and 3.5-mile course of their choosing.

The CDPHP Workforce Team Challenge is organized by and serves as a fundraiser for the Hudson-Mohawk Road Runners Club. Proceeds will also benefit the Oakwood Community Center in Troy. Donations are still being accepted online.

The 3.5-mile race begins on Madison Avenue, at the Empire State Plaza, at 6:25 p.m. Thursday. The Albany Police Department (APD) has issued several road closures and parking restrictions on and around the course.

Road Closures: 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Swan St. from Elm to Hamilton

Dove St. from Hamilton to Jefferson

Lark St.: from Hamilton to Madison

Delaware Ave. from Jefferson to Madison

Knox St. from Dana to Madison

Lake Ave. from Madison to Washington

Hudson Ave. from Quail to S. Lake

Elberon Place from Quail to S. Lake

Western Ave. from Cortland to Washington (Sprague Place)

Thurlow Terrace from Western to the south dead end

Englewood Place from Western to the south dead end

Robin St. from Washington to Western

Sprague Place from Western to State

State St. from Robin to Henry Johnson Blvd.

Willett St. from Madison to State

Lancaster St. from Lark to Willett

Hudson Ave. from Lark to Willett

Jefferson St. from Dove to Swan

Other times:

Washington Park-all roadways (4 – 8 p.m.)

Madison Ave.: Eagle to Swan (4 – 11 p.m.)

Madison Ave.: between Swan and Lake Ave. (4 – 8 p.m.)

No Parking: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.