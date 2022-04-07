ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s Giving on 10 is on the Best Buddies Friendship Walk Comedy Night Kickoff at the Albany Comedy Show. The show will be raising funds for the Best Buddies Friendship Walk.

The comedy show will be playing at the Madison Theatre in Albany at 1036 Madison Ave on Thursday, April 7. They will be opening their doors at 8 p.m., and the show will begin at 9 p.m. Tickets are $25 at the door and $20 online. Go to the Albany Comedy Show website to buy tickets.

The Best Buddies Friendship Walk supports the inclusion of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. To donate money to the Best Buddies Albany Comedy show fundraiser, you can visit their website.