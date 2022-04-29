ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany’s CROP Hunger walk is back in person this Sunday, May 1st. The past two years the walk was held virtually due to COVID-19. The Hunger Walk raises funds for 26 food pantries, soup kitchens, and other meal programs in Albany County along with supporting Church World Service’s hunger relief programs around the globe.

The need for meal programs has grown during the pandemic, and due to rising inflation and the refugee crisis. The 2021 Albany Hunger Walk was ranked number seven in the nation, raising over $104,000! The goal is to raise another $100,000 this year.

Registration for the 2022 Albany CROP Hunger Walk begins at 12:30 PM on Sunday, May 1st at the First Lutheran Church on Western Avenue. The walk kicks off at 1:30 PM. Due to rising COVID infection rates in Albany County, a virtual option is also available. Walkers can complete their one or three mile loop around their own neighborhood. The Opening Ceremonies will also be available to view on Zoom. Our very own Jill Szwed is serving as Honorary Chair of this year’s walk.

CROP Hunger Walks are also being held this weekend in Schenectady and Rensselear County.

There is still time to sign up as a walker and donate, visit the Albany CROP Hunger Walk site for more information.