Girl Scouts of Northeastern NY donates $1,000 to summer camp

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Girl Scouts of Northeastern New York (GSNENY) service unit 192 of Guilderland donated $1,000 to purchase supplies and equipment for summer camp. The service unit says the donation will improve camp experiences for all girls.

The donation will be used to purchase new compound bows for archery, a flint magnesium fire starter, rescue tubes and other camp equipment.

“Our service unit believes that so many important skills are taught with outdoor experiences such as confidence and independence,” said Service Unit 192 Secretary Betty Fuller. “We wanted to make this donation to help improve camp experiences by providing durable equipment for girls to use this summer and for years to come.”

GSNENY will offer day camps this summer at two of its camp properties, Is-Sho-Da in East Greenbush and Hidden Lake in Lake George. Registration for camp opens Monday, Feb. 1. To register, visit the Girl Scouts of Northeastern N.Y. website.