ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) -- Albany County Executive Dan McCoy held a briefing Monday on the county’s efforts to administer the COVID vaccine and control the spread of the Coronavirus. According to the latest data, as of Sunday, 40.2% of Albany County’s population has received at least their first dose, and 26.4% has been completely vaccinated. That compares to the statewide first dose vaccination rate of 33%, and full vaccination rate of 20.4%. Starting Tuesday, vaccine eligibility will be expanded to anyone who is at least 16 years old.

The County Executive announced that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County has now climbed to 22,624 to date, an increase of 71 new positive cases since Sunday. The five-day average for new daily positives has decreased to 65.4 from 66.2.