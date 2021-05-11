Former state senator helps bring toys to hospitalized children

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Former State Senator George Amedore Jr. and the Toys for Hospitalized Children charity are teaming up to bring 150 gifts to kids undergoing treatment at Albany Medical Center.

The gifts will range from toys to new technology. Amedore Jr. says he joined the charity to help transform a scary time to one of hope, and to expand the program throughout the state.

Toys for Hospitalized Children started in Brooklyn and is expanding to the capital Region with monthly donations to bring a spark of joy and spur healing, because happy kids heal faster.