ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The First New York Federal Credit Union will present Catholic Charities Tri-County Services with a donation of 12,000 toilet paper rolls transformed into seven large Christmas trees this Thursday. Then together, both organizations will dismantle the trees and take the toilet paper donations to Catholic Charities’ five Capital Region food pantries and two soup kitchens.

The bathroom tissue was collected as part of First New York’s 2022 toilet paper drive, which ran through January 1. A spokesperson for Catholic Charities said the donation will help them accommodate a recent 15-20% increase in individuals requiring their services.

More specifically, the toilet paper will help local families and individuals unable to receive personal care items under Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

The self-proclaimed “toilet paper takedown” is slated for 10 a.m. Thursday. It will happen at First New York’s 2 Wall Street headquarters in Albany.