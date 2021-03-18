‘Farmers to Families’ program gives food boxes to those in need

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Capital District YMCA teamed up with Rensselaer County Officials to hand out food to residents in need.

On Tuesday, they handed out 1,200 food boxes in Berlin and Hoosick Falls through the US Department of Agriculture’s “Farmers to Families” program. Each box contained items like fruit, vegetables, pre-cooked protein and dairy products.

The Capital District YMCA has been holding food distribution events on a weekly basis. The next distribution will be on March 23 in Middleburgh.

