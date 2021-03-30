EMT receives first ever Mohawk Ambulance Heroism Award

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This month, Mohawk Ambulance awarded EMT Jess Strader with its first ever Heroism Award.

In 2019, Strader was driving down State Street in Schenectady when he saw a two-family home on fire. He rushed into the home, woke up residents who were still sleeping and unaware of the fire, and ultimately saved their lives.

The president of Mohawk Ambulance service said, “It is this act of heroism that reminds us of the allegiance we as emergency medical service personnel are called to each and every day.”

