CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Dunkin’ will team up with Special Olympics New York Friday, to raise awareness and funds for local athletes at numerous locations in the Capital Region. During the “Go for the Gold” event, Capital Region athletes and coaches will be joined by local law enforcement at Dunkin’ shops to collect donations. Dunkin’ will offer guests a coupon for a free donut as a thank you for donating to the organization.

For more than 50 years, Special Olympics New York has provided year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-style sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. The organization said this gives them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy, and participate in authentic competition.

The following Capital Region locations will be participating in the “Go for the Gold” event:

749 Hoosick Rd, Troy

1003 Troy Schenectady Rd, Latham

135 W Campbell Rd, Schenectady

1900 Curry Rd, Schenectady

677 Central Ave, Albany

2060 Western Ave, Guilderland

92 Troy Rd, East Greenbush

92 Saratoga St, Cohoes

376 Broadway, Fort Edward

Dix Ave, Queensbury

509 State Rt 67, Malta

194 Church Ave, Ballston Spa

266 Saratoga Rd, Scotia

All donations generated from the campaign will support Special Olympics New York programs for Capital Region families. A special kick-off event is planned for the Guilderland location, at 10 a.m.