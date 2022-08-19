CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Dunkin’ will team up with Special Olympics New York Friday, to raise awareness and funds for local athletes at numerous locations in the Capital Region. During the “Go for the Gold” event, Capital Region athletes and coaches will be joined by local law enforcement at Dunkin’ shops to collect donations. Dunkin’ will offer guests a coupon for a free donut as a thank you for donating to the organization.
For more than 50 years, Special Olympics New York has provided year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-style sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. The organization said this gives them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy, and participate in authentic competition.
The following Capital Region locations will be participating in the “Go for the Gold” event:
- 749 Hoosick Rd, Troy
- 1003 Troy Schenectady Rd, Latham
- 135 W Campbell Rd, Schenectady
- 1900 Curry Rd, Schenectady
- 677 Central Ave, Albany
- 2060 Western Ave, Guilderland
- 92 Troy Rd, East Greenbush
- 92 Saratoga St, Cohoes
- 376 Broadway, Fort Edward
- Dix Ave, Queensbury
- 509 State Rt 67, Malta
- 194 Church Ave, Ballston Spa
- 266 Saratoga Rd, Scotia
All donations generated from the campaign will support Special Olympics New York programs for Capital Region families. A special kick-off event is planned for the Guilderland location, at 10 a.m.