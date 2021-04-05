Dunkin’, Coach Maciariello make donation to local Boys & Girls Club

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Dunkin’ and Siena men’s basketball coach Carmen Maciariello are teaming up to deliver more than 50 basketballs and 200 water bottles to the Boys and Girls Club of Schenectady.

The donation is intended to help local children stay “active, hydrated and mentally engaged” while participating in club activities during school break and the summer.

Dunkin’ will also show appreciation for the staff and volunteers at the center by delivering gift cards, coffee and baked goods.