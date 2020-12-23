Corinth woman gives veterans gifts for the holidays

Giving on 10

by: Chelsea Siegal

Posted: / Updated:

CORINTH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Michelle Mabb is giving back to three veteran’s houses in Corinth. Michelle, along with her kids, are providing 30 veterans with holiday gift baskets.

Each gift basket will include a $10 Stewart’s gift card, a fleece blanket, a pair of thick winter socks, a Chapstick, a chocolate bar and various snacks.

“I am so overwhelmed with everyone’s support on this,” Mabb said. “My heart is so full right now. I never expected to be able to do this much for our Veterans. I was expecting to spend about $60 to $75 out of my own pocket.”

Mabb said that many of the veterans don’t have families so she wanted to make sure they gifts for the holidays.

“I’d be lying if I said that my faith in humanity didn’t falter often,” Michelle said. “But when a community can step up like this for a cause because one woman had an idea to give back to a group of people who are important to her, let’s just say you restored a big chunk of my faith. My soul is glowing.”

LATEST STORIES

Follow NEWS10

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Click Below to set up your cable box

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report