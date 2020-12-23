Corinth woman gives veterans gifts for the holidays

CORINTH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Michelle Mabb is giving back to three veteran’s houses in Corinth. Michelle, along with her kids, are providing 30 veterans with holiday gift baskets.

Each gift basket will include a $10 Stewart’s gift card, a fleece blanket, a pair of thick winter socks, a Chapstick, a chocolate bar and various snacks.

“I am so overwhelmed with everyone’s support on this,” Mabb said. “My heart is so full right now. I never expected to be able to do this much for our Veterans. I was expecting to spend about $60 to $75 out of my own pocket.”







Mabb said that many of the veterans don’t have families so she wanted to make sure they gifts for the holidays.

“I’d be lying if I said that my faith in humanity didn’t falter often,” Michelle said. “But when a community can step up like this for a cause because one woman had an idea to give back to a group of people who are important to her, let’s just say you restored a big chunk of my faith. My soul is glowing.”