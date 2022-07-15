The Bennington community is pulling together for a good cause, raising money to help a young child and her family fight cancer. (Photo provided)

BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) – The Bennington community is pulling together for a good cause, raising money to help a young child and her family fight cancer. Two-year-old Finley Scanlon was recently diagnosed with a rare form of bladder cancer.

Her mother, Sara Scanlon, a local school teacher, has had to take a leave of absence to care for her during treatments and fight for Finley’s life. Her father, Robert Scanlon, works as hard as he can to be by their side, and yet tries to maintain some income to provide for the family.

It will be a long road ahead of them, as surgery is not an option for little Finley. But the family says they are all ready to fight!

As a community, several local clubs are joining together and fundraising to help the young family during this trying time. VFW Post 1332, the Bennington Eagles, Bennington Elks Lodge No. 567, American Legion Post 13, Norshaft’s Lions, two Rotary Clubs, and many others are committing to raise as much money as possible to help Finley and her parents Robert and Sara Scanlon.

The fundraising efforts are not limited by town or state borders. Anyone willing to help is welcomed and encouraged, the family said.

A spaghetti dinner fundraiser will be held Friday, July 15, starting at 6:30 p.m. at the VFW Post 1332 at 137 North Street. Tickets are $10 and can be bought at the VFW, American Legion Post 13, Bennington Elks and Eagles, or on Venmo @benefitFS.

There will also be prizes and raffles. Gas cards donated by the Walter Hyjek family will be raffled, and a $500 Match the Challenge will be held, donated by Eagle Hose Auto in Bennington.

24-year Veteran Navy Seabee Senior Chief Norm LeBlanc, who hasn’t shaved his beard since he retired from the Navy in September 2012, will “Brave the Shave” once $500 has been raised at the benefit dinner. For any additional information or questions, contact LeBlanc at (802) 379-0993 or by email at normleblancnobenningtonhighway@comcast.net.