EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Two students from Columbia High School raised more than $65,000 for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Seniors Taylor O’Brien and Chase Durivage began their fundraising efforts on January 22 and concluded on March 12. They organized a variety of charity events since, including “Dine and Donate” at local restaurants, a bowling tournament, and raffles.

They money raised will be donated to improve medical research for blood cancer patients.